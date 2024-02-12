Soldiers embrace photography; Red Bulls practice capturing stories through the lens

Spc. William Siess, assigned to 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls", practices taking a photo during a Unit Public Affairs Representative course while at North Fort Cavazos, Texas, February 18, 2024. The course provided instruction about basic Public Affairs operations to non-Public Affairs soldiers throughout the Division's sections. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
