    Soldiers embrace photography; Red Bulls practice capturing stories through the lens [Image 5 of 8]

    Soldiers embrace photography; Red Bulls practice capturing stories through the lens

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Spc. William Siess, assigned to 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls", practices taking a photo during a Unit Public Affairs Representative course while at North Fort Cavazos, Texas, February 18, 2024. The course provided instruction about basic Public Affairs operations to non-Public Affairs soldiers throughout the Division's sections. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 11:21
    Photo ID: 8246544
    VIRIN: 240218-Z-DY230-1046
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    This work, Soldiers embrace photography; Red Bulls practice capturing stories through the lens [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Bulls
    UPAR
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Deployment
    Fort Cavazos

