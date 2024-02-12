Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers embrace photography; Red Bulls practice capturing stories through the lens [Image 1 of 8]

    Soldiers embrace photography; Red Bulls practice capturing stories through the lens

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Sgt. 1st Class John Angelo, a public affairs chef assigned to Alpha Company, Headquarter and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls", provides immediate feedback on photography to Spc. William Siess, during a Unit Public Affairs Representative course while at North Fort Cavazos, Texas, February 18, 2024. The course provided instruction about basic Public Affairs operations to non-Public Affairs soldiers throughout the Division's sections. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 11:21
    Photo ID: 8246537
    VIRIN: 240218-Z-DY230-1044
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    This work, Soldiers embrace photography; Red Bulls practice capturing stories through the lens [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Bulls
    UPAR
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Deployment
    Fort Cavazos

