Soldiers embrace photography; Red Bulls practice capturing stories through the lens

Staff Sgt. Allen Kemper, assigned to 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls", practices photography during a Unit Public Affairs Representative course while at North Fort Cavazos, Texas, February 18, 2024. The course provided instruction about basic Public Affairs operations to non-Public Affairs soldiers throughout the Division's sections. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

