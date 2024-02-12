Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers embrace photography; Red Bulls practice capturing stories through the lens [Image 7 of 8]

    Soldiers embrace photography; Red Bulls practice capturing stories through the lens

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Kolle, assigned to 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls" participates in a Unit Public Affairs Representative course while at North Fort Cavazos, Texas, February 18, 2024. The course provided instruction and a practical application of basic Public Affairs operations to non-Public Affairs soldiers throughout the Division's units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Bunkley)

