Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Kolle, assigned to 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls" participates in a Unit Public Affairs Representative course while at North Fort Cavazos, Texas, February 18, 2024. The course provided instruction and a practical application of basic Public Affairs operations to non-Public Affairs soldiers throughout the Division's units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Bunkley)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 11:21
|Photo ID:
|8246547
|VIRIN:
|240218-A-AO880-1001
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|327.41 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers embrace photography; Red Bulls practice capturing stories through the lens [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT