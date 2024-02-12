Soldiers embrace photography; Red Bulls practice capturing stories through the lens

Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh, a public affairs specialist assigned to Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division, instructs Soldiers assigned to 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls" on using social media to amplify communication techniques during a Unit Public Affairs Representative course while at North Fort Cavazos, Texas, February 18, 2024. The course provided instruction and a practical application of basic Public Affairs operations to non-Public Affairs soldiers throughout the Division's units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Bunkley)

