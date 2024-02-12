U.S. forces train alongside partner nations

Members of the Somali National Army’s 162nd Danab Special Engagement Cell prepare to practice tactical movements during Joint Knowledge Exchange 24 in Kismayo, Somalia, Jan. 11, 2024. JKE 24 is used to enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

