    U.S. forces train alongside partner nations [Image 6 of 8]

    U.S. forces train alongside partner nations

    KISMAYO, SOMALIA

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Members of the Somali National Army’s 162nd Danab Special Engagement Cell prepare to practice tactical movements during Joint Knowledge Exchange 24 in Kismayo, Somalia, Jan. 11, 2024. JKE 24 is used to enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 08:35
    Photo ID: 8246336
    VIRIN: 240111-F-PU499-1100
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: KISMAYO, SO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. forces train alongside partner nations [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    1CTCS
    Kenya
    JCET
    SNA
    SOCAF

