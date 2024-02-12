U.S. Army medics with the 40th Forward Resuscitative and Surgical Detachment participate in a knowledge exchange with members of the Kenya Defence Forces and the Somali National Army’s 162nd Danab Special Engagement Cell in Kismayo, Somalia, Jan. 14, 2024. Joint Knowledge Exchange 24 is used to enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)
