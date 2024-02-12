U.S. forces train alongside partner nations

Members of the Somali National Army’s 162nd Danab Special Engagement Cell aim their weapons down-range during Joint Knowledge Exchange 24 in Kismayo, Somalia, Jan. 11, 2024. JKE 24 provided U.S. Forces an opportunity to train alongside the SNA 162nd Danab SEC and Kenya Defence Forces to share expertise in topics ranging from weapons handling to troop leading procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

