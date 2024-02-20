U.S. Special Operations Command hosts Knowledge Exchange with Somali and Kenyan Partners

Kismayo, Somalia – Special Operations Command Africa conducted a joint knowledge exchange with the Somali National Army-Danab Special Engagement Cell and Kenya Defence Forces in Kismayo, Somalia, January 10-16, 2024. The 95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Airborne) forces in support of SOCAFRICA, as well as servicemembers from the 40th Forward Resuscitative and Surgical Detachment, hosted the week-long course with approximately 12 participants.



The Joint Knowledge Exchange 2024 included sessions sharing expertise on weapons handling, key leader engagements, combat medical care, and communication techniques. Airmen from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron also instructed a course on media training. The KDF engaged in the knowledge exchange by participating in the COMCAM-led media training, shadowing the team throughout the week.



Members from SOCAFRICA conducted a weapons training session during the knowledge exchange, refining weapons handling techniques, tactical movements, and troop leading procedures with SNA-Danab forces while the KDF captured imagery.



At the combat medical care course, the 40th FRSD provided hands on medical training. Participants practiced tourniquet and chest seal applications, wound packing, and combat casualty care. Honing medical skills ensures an agile and capable force for greater mission readiness and success.



Cooperating on a wide array of operational skills with African partner forces boosts interoperability to further enhance the security climate in the Horn of Africa. The Somali people continue to combat the persistent threat of violent extremist activities from al-Shabaab. This threat underscores the urgency of the SNA-Danab to leverage their partnerships to bolster security efforts throughout the region.



“What I’ve learned from the partner force, specifically the Somali Army, is this is real life for them. They go out and do this every single day, so they have a lot of knowledge on how to interact with the civil population during time of war,” said U.S. Army Capt. Chad Libby, Team Commander, Civil Military Support Element South, 91st CA Battalion, 95th CA Brigade. “It’s important for us to maintain partnerships with the African forces so they have that continued trust in us.”



The U.S. maintains a strong security cooperation with Somalia, supporting the SNA-Danab and KDF to boost regional security measures through collaborative engagements and a whole-of-government approach to enable greater security.

