U.S. forces train alongside partner nations

U.S. service members deployed in support of Special Operations Command Africa and the Somali National Army’s 162nd Danab Special Engagement Cell prepare weapons for range training during Joint Knowledge Exchange 24 in Kismayo, Somalia, Jan. 11, 2024. JKE 24 provided U.S. Forces an opportunity to train alongside African forces to share expertise in topics ranging from weapons handling to troop leading procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

