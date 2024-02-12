U.S. service members deployed in support of Special Operations Command Africa and the Somali National Army’s 162nd Danab Special Engagement Cell prepare weapons for range training during Joint Knowledge Exchange 24 in Kismayo, Somalia, Jan. 11, 2024. JKE 24 provided U.S. Forces an opportunity to train alongside African forces to share expertise in topics ranging from weapons handling to troop leading procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 08:35
|Photo ID:
|8246332
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-PU499-1052
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|KISMAYO, SO
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. forces train alongside partner nations [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
