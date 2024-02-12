USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts birthday celebration for the ship’s namesake President Ronald Reagan

240216-N-YX844-1139 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 16, 2024) Chief Warrant Officer 2 Leah Josefina Caser, left, from San Jose, California, Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Yaimond Benelrivera, center, from New York, and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Marcia Robinson, from Narragansett, Rhode Island, serve cake during a birthday celebration for the ship’s namesake, President Ronald Reagan, on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 16. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

Date Taken: 02.16.2024 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP