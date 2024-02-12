USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts birthday celebration for the ship’s namesake President Ronald Reagan

240216-N-YX844-1018 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 16, 2024) Lt. Jacob Meyer, a chaplain, sings the national anthem during a celebration for the birthday of the ship’s namesake, President Ronald Reagan, on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 16. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

