240216-N-YX844-1032 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 16, 2024) Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), speaks during a birthday celebration for the ship’s namesake, President Ronald Reagan, on the aft mess decks, while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 16. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 05:50
|Photo ID:
|8242998
|VIRIN:
|240216-N-YX844-1032
|Resolution:
|2909x1939
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts birthday celebration for the ship’s namesake President Ronald Reagan [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
