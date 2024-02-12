Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts birthday celebration for the ship’s namesake President Ronald Reagan [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts birthday celebration for the ship’s namesake President Ronald Reagan

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Mueller 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240216-N-YX844-1057 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 16, 2024) Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Demis Brown, from Atoka, Tennessee, speaks during a birthday celebration for the ship’s namesake, President Ronald Reagan, on the aft mess decks while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 16. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 05:50
    Photo ID: 8242999
    VIRIN: 240216-N-YX844-1057
    Resolution: 3012x2008
    Size: 1005.19 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts birthday celebration for the ship’s namesake President Ronald Reagan [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Birthday
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    President Ronald Reagan

