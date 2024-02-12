Sailors assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103 remove training ordnance from an F/A-18/F Super Hornet attached to VFA-103 on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 14, 2023. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 22:16 Photo ID: 8242839 VIRIN: 240214-N-VX022-1049 Resolution: 5955x3350 Size: 10.91 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, George Washington Conducts Carrier Qualifications [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.