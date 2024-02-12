George Washington Conducts Carrier Qualifications

Sailors assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103 remove training ordnance from an F/A-18/F Super Hornet attached to VFA-103 on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 14, 2023. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 22:16
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
