Naval helicopter air crewmen disembark an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 14, 2024. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 22:17
|Photo ID:
|8242829
|VIRIN:
|240214-N-VX022-1027
|Resolution:
|5886x3311
|Size:
|8.22 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Twilight Flight Operations aboard George Washington [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT