Twilight Flight Operations aboard George Washington

Lt. Kevin Heesacker from Huntingdon Beach, California, an F-35C Lightning II pilot attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 watches the sun go down before performing pre-flight checks on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 14, 2024. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

