Lt. Kevin Heesacker from Huntingdon Beach, California, an F-35C Lightning II pilot attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 watches the sun go down before performing pre-flight checks on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 14, 2024. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 22:17
|Photo ID:
|8242826
|VIRIN:
|240214-N-VX022-1026
|Resolution:
|6000x3375
|Size:
|9.14 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Twilight Flight Operations aboard George Washington [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT