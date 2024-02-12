An F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103 prepares to launch off Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 14, 2024. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 22:18
|Photo ID:
|8242820
|VIRIN:
|240214-N-VX022-1022
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|14.38 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Twilight Flight Operations aboard George Washington [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
