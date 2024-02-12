U.S. Air Force Capt. Quinn Sturgis, right, 9th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender pilot, embraces his spouse, Brittney, and child, Theodore, while celebrating his “fini flight” Jan. 24, 2024, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The fini flight is an Air Force tradition marking an aircrew member’s departure from a unit or the last time they fly an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 19:06 Photo ID: 8242607 VIRIN: 240124-F-UE898-1657 Resolution: 7309x5221 Size: 14.11 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircrew members celebrate final flight [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.