Aircrew members celebrate final flight

U.S. Air Force Capt. Quinn Sturgis, 9th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender pilot, is doused with water by guests celebrating his “fini flight” Jan. 24, 2024, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The fini flight is an Air Force tradition marking an aircrew member’s departure from a unit or the last time they fly an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

Date Taken: 01.24.2024
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US