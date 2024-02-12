Aircrew members celebrate final flight

U.S. Airmen celebrate aircrew members who completed their “fini flights” on a KC-10 Extender Jan. 24, 2024, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The fini flight is an Air Force tradition marking an aircrew member’s departure from a unit or the last time they fly an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

