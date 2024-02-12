U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Shannon Nagey, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender flight engineer, is doused with water by guests celebrating her “fini flight” Jan. 24, 2024, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The fini flight is an Air Force tradition marking an aircrew member’s departure from a unit or the last time they fly an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 19:06 Photo ID: 8242604 VIRIN: 240124-F-UE898-1636 Resolution: 5684x4060 Size: 6.83 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircrew members celebrate final flight [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.