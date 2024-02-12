240206-M-IU565-1373 FAILAKA ISLAND, Kuwait (Feb. 6, 2024) A Marine assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command provides security while participating in the final evolution of exercise Eager Defender 24 on Failaka Island, Kuwait, Feb. 6. Eager Defender 24 is the capstone in a series of bilateral exercises between Kuwait and U.S. naval forces, focused on enhancing mutual capabilities and interoperability in maritime security operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 15:49 Photo ID: 8242232 VIRIN: 240206-M-IU565-1373 Resolution: 5700x4116 Size: 1.03 MB Location: FAILAKA ISLAND, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., British, Kuwaiti Forces Team Up for FINEX during Eager Defender 24 [Image 17 of 17], by Sgt Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.