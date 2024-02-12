Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., British, Kuwaiti Forces Team Up for FINEX during Eager Defender 24 [Image 10 of 17]

    U.S., British, Kuwaiti Forces Team Up for FINEX during Eager Defender 24

    FAILAKA ISLAND, KUWAIT

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    240206-M-IU565-1269 FAILAKA ISLAND, Kuwait (Feb. 6, 2024) A Marine assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command prepares to return fire on opposing forces while participating in the final evolution of exercise Eager Defender 24 on Failaka Island, Kuwait, Feb. 6. Eager Defender 24 is the capstone in a series of bilateral exercises between Kuwait and U.S. naval forces, focused on enhancing mutual capabilities and interoperability in maritime security operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 15:49
    Photo ID: 8242227
    VIRIN: 240206-M-IU565-1269
    Resolution: 6323x4480
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: FAILAKA ISLAND, KW
    This work, U.S., British, Kuwaiti Forces Team Up for FINEX during Eager Defender 24 [Image 17 of 17], by Sgt Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5thFleet
    EagerDefender24

