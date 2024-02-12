U.S., British, Kuwaiti Forces Team Up for FINEX during Eager Defender 24

240206-M-IU565-1266 FAILAKA ISLAND, Kuwait (Feb. 6, 2024) Soldiers assigned to Task Force Spartan prepare to return fire on opposing forces while participating in the final evolution of exercise Eager Defender 24 on Failaka Island, Kuwait, Feb. 6. Eager Defender 24 is the capstone in a series of bilateral exercises between Kuwait and U.S. naval forces, focused on enhancing mutual capabilities and interoperability in maritime security operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

