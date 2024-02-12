U.S., British, Kuwaiti Forces Team Up for FINEX during Eager Defender 24

240206-A-EU436-1095 FAILAKA ISLAND, Kuwait (Feb. 6, 2024) U.S., British, and Kuwaiti forces pose for a group photo after participating in the final evolution of exercise Eager Defender 24 on Failaka Island, Kuwait, Feb. 6. Eager Defender 24 is the capstone in a series of bilateral exercises between Kuwait and U.S. naval forces, focused on enhancing mutual capabilities and interoperability in maritime security operations. (U.S. Army photo)

