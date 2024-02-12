240206-M-IU565-1322 FAILAKA ISLAND, Kuwait (Feb. 6, 2024) U.S. and Kuwaiti Soldiers provide security while participating in the final evolution of exercise Eager Defender 24 on Failaka Island, Kuwait, Feb. 6. Eager Defender 24 is the capstone in a series of bilateral exercises between Kuwait and U.S. naval forces, focused on enhancing mutual capabilities and interoperability in maritime security operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 15:49
|Photo ID:
|8242229
|VIRIN:
|240206-M-IU565-1322
|Resolution:
|6040x3403
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|FAILAKA ISLAND, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., British, Kuwaiti Forces Team Up for FINEX during Eager Defender 24 [Image 17 of 17], by Sgt Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
