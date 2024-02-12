Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gunston Hall Conducts Vertical Replenishment with a French Navy NH90 Helicopter [Image 15 of 15]

    USS Gunston Hall Conducts Vertical Replenishment with a French Navy NH90 Helicopter

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danielle Serocki 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Hadassah King signals on the flight deck of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) during flight quarters in support of Steadfast Defender 24, Feb. 14, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 09:30
    Photo ID: 8241231
    VIRIN: 240214-N-HD110-1707
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gunston Hall Conducts Vertical Replenishment with a French Navy NH90 Helicopter [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Danielle Serocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    USS Gunston Hall
    LSD 44
    Steadfast Defender 24

