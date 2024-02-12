USS Gunston Hall Conducts Vertical Replenishment with a French Navy NH90 Helicopter

Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Hadassah King, middle, signals to the pilots of a French Navy NH90 helicopter during a vertical replenishment on the flight deck of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) in support of Steadfast Defender 24, Feb. 14, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

