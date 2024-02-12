USS Gunston Hall Conducts Small Boat Operations with Members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat During Steadfast Defender 24

U.S. Navy Sailors recover a Zodiac combat rubber raiding craft holding members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat on the stern gate in the well deck of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) after conducting small boat operations in support of Steadfast Defender 24, Feb. 14, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

