Sailors carry cargo on the flight deck of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) during a vertical replenishment with a French navy NH90 helicopter in support of Steadfast Defender 24, Feb. 14, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 09:30 Photo ID: 8241229 VIRIN: 240214-N-HD110-1418 Resolution: 5158x3258 Size: 817.51 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gunston Hall Conducts Vertical Replenishment with a French Navy NH90 Helicopter [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Danielle Serocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.