Maintenance squadrons install new commanders

Lt. Col. James Campbell, incoming commander of the 123rd Maintenance Squadron, speaks during a dual change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jan. 14, 2024. Campbell assumed command from Lt. Col. James Embry, who took charge of the 123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

