Maintenance squadrons install new commanders

The 123rd Airlift Wing Color Guard presents the colors at a dual change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jan. 14, 2024. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. James Embry took command of the 123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and Lt. Col. James Campbell took charge of the 123rd Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

