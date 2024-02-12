Maintenance squadrons install new commanders

Lt. Col. James Embry, outgoing commander of the 123rd Maintenance Squadron, renders a final salute to unit members during a dual change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jan. 14, 2024. Embry is assuming command of the 123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Joshua Horton)

