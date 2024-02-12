Lt. Col. James Campbell (right), incoming commander of the 123rd Maintenance Squadron, is pinned with the Meritorious Service Medal by Col. Jerry Zollman, 123rd Maintenance Group commander, during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jan. 14, 2024. Embry assumed command of the squadron from Lt. Col. James Embry, who took charge of the 123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 08:08 Photo ID: 8241137 VIRIN: 240114-Z-DI861-1092 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 3.52 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintenance squadrons install new commanders [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.