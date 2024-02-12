Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance squadrons install new commanders

    Maintenance squadrons install new commanders

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. James Embry, incoming commander of the 123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, speaks during a dual change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jan. 14, 2024. Embry assumed command from Lt. Col. James Campbell, who took charge of the 123rd Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    123rd Maintenance Squadron
    123rd Maintenance Group
    123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

