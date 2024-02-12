Lt. Col. James Embry, incoming commander of the 123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, speaks during a dual change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jan. 14, 2024. Embry assumed command from Lt. Col. James Campbell, who took charge of the 123rd Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 08:08
|Photo ID:
|8241146
|VIRIN:
|240114-Z-DI861-1308
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintenance squadrons install new commanders [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
