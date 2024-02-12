Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy DSG RADM Freedman pays official visit to NMOTC [Image 36 of 37]

    Navy DSG RADM Freedman pays official visit to NMOTC

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Russell Lindsey 

    Navy Medicine Operational Training Command

    Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran and Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, Navy Deputy Surgeon General and Deputy Chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, gives a tour of the facilities and equipment to Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, Navy Deputy Surgeon General and Deputy Chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, as part of an official visit to Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC), Feb. 7. NAMI a detachment of the Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC) specializes in the medical and psychological readiness of all of Naval Aviation and also houses the Robert E. Mitchell (REMC) and their repatriated prisoners of war studies program as well as a hyperbarics department for the active decompression of divers and those suffering decompression sickness. NMOTC is comprised of six nationwide detachments that offer specialized medical training in the fields of aviation, aviation survival, surface and undersea warfare, expeditionary and special operations medicine. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Lindsey SW/AW)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 23:09
    Photo ID: 8240749
    VIRIN: 240207-N-BC658-3410
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy DSG RADM Freedman pays official visit to NMOTC [Image 37 of 37], by PO1 Russell Lindsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy DSG RADM Freedman pays official visit to NMOTC
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Pensacola
    BUMED
    NMOTC
    USNAC
    Operational Medicine

