Lt. Jacob Westerberg, research psychologist for the Robert E. Mitchell Center (REMC) RPOW studies, gives a detailed tour of the records repository of the center and explains important findings that stem from the research done through the program. REMC a program of the Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC) houses the POW research studies program for all branches the armed forces and has been an active program for 50 years as of 2023 and houses records and accounts of some of the most well known former prisoners across all conflicts since WW2. Data from the program directly feeds the SERE and survival training pipelines for the Navy and all branches of the DoD. NMOTC is comprised of six nationwide detachments that offer specialized medical training in the fields of aviation, aviation survival, surface and undersea warfare, expeditionary and special operations medicine. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Lindsey SW/AW)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 23:09 Photo ID: 8240737 VIRIN: 240207-N-BC658-3298 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 6.4 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy DSG RADM Freedman pays official visit to NMOTC [Image 37 of 37], by PO1 Russell Lindsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.