Navy DSG RADM Freedman pays official visit to NMOTC

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kevin Swanson (left), assigned to Naval Aerospace Medical Institute's (NAMI) Hyperbarics Department gives a tour of the facilities and equipment to Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, Navy Deputy Surgeon General and Deputy Chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, (right) as part of an official visit to Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC), Feb. 7. NAMI a detachment of the Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC) specializes in the medical and psychological readiness of all of Naval Aviation and also houses the Robert E. Mitchell (REMC) and their repatriated prisoners of war studies program as well as a hyperbarics department for the active decompression of divers and those suffering decompression sickness. NMOTC is comprised of six nationwide detachments that offer specialized medical training in the fields of aviation, aviation survival, surface and undersea warfare, expeditionary and special operations medicine. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Lindsey SW/AW)

Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US