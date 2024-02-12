Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy DSG RADM Freedman pays official visit to NMOTC [Image 28 of 37]

    Navy DSG RADM Freedman pays official visit to NMOTC

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Russell Lindsey 

    Navy Medicine Operational Training Command

    Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran is given a tour of artifacts and records of former prisoners of war during a tour of the records repository of the Robert E. Mitchell Center (REMC) RPOW studies program. REMC a program of the Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC) houses the POW research studies program for all branches the armed forces and has been an active program for 50 years as of 2023 and houses records and accounts of some of the most well known former prisoners across all conflicts since WW2. Data from the program directly feeds the SERE and survival training pipelines for the Navy and all branches of the DoD. NMOTC is comprised of six nationwide detachments that offer specialized medical training in the fields of aviation, aviation survival, surface and undersea warfare, expeditionary and special operations medicine. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Lindsey SW/AW)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 23:09
    Photo ID: 8240738
    VIRIN: 240207-N-BC658-3304
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.5 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    Pensacola
    BUMED
    NMOTC
    USNAC
    Operational Medicine

