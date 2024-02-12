Navy DSG RADM Freedman pays official visit to NMOTC

Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, Navy Deputy Surgeon General and Deputy Chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran held an all hands call to speak to over 600 sailors assigned to the Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC) both in person and via electronic means for the detachments and training sites, Feb. 7. Freedman and Mangaran answered questions relating to the future of Navy Medicine, professional credentialing, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, mental health in the Navy, and how social media can be leveraged to share Sailor stories. NMOTC is comprised of six nationwide detachments that offer specialized medical training in the fields of aviation, aviation survival, surface and undersea warfare, expeditionary and special operations medicine. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Lindsey SW/AW)

