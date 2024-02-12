Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy DSG RADM Freedman pays official visit to NMOTC [Image 25 of 37]

    Navy DSG RADM Freedman pays official visit to NMOTC

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Russell Lindsey 

    Navy Medicine Operational Training Command

    Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, Navy Deputy Surgeon General and Deputy Chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran held an all hands call to speak to over 600 sailors assigned to the Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC) both in person and via electronic means for the detachments and training sites, Feb. 7. Freedman and Mangaran answered questions relating to the future of Navy Medicine, professional credentialing, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, mental health in the Navy, and how social media can be leveraged to share Sailor stories. NMOTC is comprised of six nationwide detachments that offer specialized medical training in the fields of aviation, aviation survival, surface and undersea warfare, expeditionary and special operations medicine. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Lindsey SW/AW)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 23:10
    Photo ID: 8240735
    VIRIN: 240207-N-BC658-3153
    Resolution: 8150x5433
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy DSG RADM Freedman pays official visit to NMOTC [Image 37 of 37], by PO1 Russell Lindsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pensacola
    BUMED
    NMOTC
    USNAC
    Operational Medicine

