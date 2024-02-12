FORSCOM CSM Holland visits the Ivy Division

Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland of the U.S. Army Forces Command speaks to 4th Infantry Division senior leaders at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 12, 2024. Holland visited Ready Company to view one of the new Culinary Outpost Kiosks created in an initiative to provide flexible meal options for Soldiers and functional work hours for Army culinary specialists. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

