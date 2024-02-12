Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland of the U.S. Army Forces Command speaks to 4th Infantry Division senior leaders at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 12, 2024. Holland visited Ready Company to view one of the new Culinary Outpost Kiosks created in an initiative to provide flexible meal options for Soldiers and functional work hours for Army culinary specialists. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 19:27
|Photo ID:
|8240584
|VIRIN:
|240212-A-CU183-4248
|Resolution:
|4587x3039
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FORSCOM CSM Holland visits the Ivy Division [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FORSCOM CSM Holland visits the Ivy Division
