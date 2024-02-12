The directive of Public Works personnel showcases the construction plan for the new housing complex to Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland of the U.S. Army Forces Command
on Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 12, 2024. Holland was a former 4th Infantry Division command sergeant major from 2018-2020, therefore, he better understands the changes made on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 19:27
|Photo ID:
|8240580
|VIRIN:
|240212-A-CU183-1550
|Resolution:
|5733x3546
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FORSCOM CSM Holland visits the Ivy Division [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FORSCOM CSM Holland visits the Ivy Division
