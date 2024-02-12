FORSCOM CSM Holland visits the Ivy Division

The directive of Public Works personnel showcases the construction plan for the new housing complex to Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland of the U.S. Army Forces Command

on Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 12, 2024. Holland was a former 4th Infantry Division command sergeant major from 2018-2020, therefore, he better understands the changes made on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

Date Taken: 02.12.2024 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Photo by SGT Woodlyne Escarne