    FORSCOM CSM Holland visits the Ivy Division [Image 2 of 4]

    FORSCOM CSM Holland visits the Ivy Division

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne  

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Kupratty and Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland of the U.S. Army Forces Command sit in a brief with the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div.’s leaders about readiness in their brigade on Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 12, 2024. Building lethal teams that can accomplish the mission is the mandate for every sergeant major in the Ivy Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 19:26
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    This work, FORSCOM CSM Holland visits the Ivy Division [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

