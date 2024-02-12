FORSCOM CSM Holland visits the Ivy Division

4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Kupratty and Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland of the U.S. Army Forces Command sit in a brief with the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div.’s leaders about readiness in their brigade on Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 12, 2024. Building lethal teams that can accomplish the mission is the mandate for every sergeant major in the Ivy Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)
