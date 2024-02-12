FORSCOM CSM Holland visits the Ivy Division

Photo By Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne | 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Kupratty and Command...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne | 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Kupratty and Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland of the U.S. Army Forces Command sit in a brief with the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div.’s leaders about readiness in their brigade on Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 12, 2024. Building lethal teams that can accomplish the mission is the mandate for every sergeant major in the Ivy Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – The former 4th Infantry Division Command Sgt. Maj. (2018-2020) and current U.S. Army Forces Command Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland visited Fort Carson and conducted a battle circulation with 4th Inf. Div. Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Kupratty on Feb. 12, 2024.



Kupratty introduced the sergeants major across the 4th Inf. Div. to Holland before conducting a high-intensity physical training session designed to keep troops ready for combat.



“All we’re trying to do is build the Army within the Army,” said Holland. “The leaders that become zealots are the ones you’ll see improvements, reductions, and all that stuff, but It starts at ground level with the young NCOs and leaders getting after it.”



The PT consisted of kettlebell swings, burpees, sled drags, sprints, kettlebell carries and barbell cleans. The leaders were briefed after the workout on how it prepares Soldiers to be physically capable of performing in high-stress scenarios in a combat environment.



The wellness of Soldiers was discussed as the main concern. Holland walked through various locations on the installation including Soldiers' barracks and 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s Company Operations Facility.



The Soldiers and Directive of Public Works personnel explained both the current barracks culture, quality of life, and the plans to continue to expand and improve the living conditions around the installation.



In the afternoon, the leaders visited Ready Company to view one of the new Culinary Outpost Kiosks created in an initiative to provide flexible meal options for Soldiers and functional work hours for Army culinary specialists.



“The kiosks make up for the lack of manpower and work better for everyone as far as the timeline goes for everyone on installation while still providing an acceptable meal option for Soldiers and it also clears up the food desert on the other side of the installation,” said CW2 Gilberto Geronimo, a food service tech from 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Inf. Div.



They continued on to tour the Ivy Sting operations site. Ivy Sting, a staff exercise for the 4th Inf. Div., prepares units and staff officers for a real-world combat scenario to increase readiness and combat ability leading into the Warfighter exercise.





Holland made a final stop at the 1st SBCT Headquarters to talk to the senior leaders about Soldier readiness and quality of life implementation across the brigade, including PT, Soldiers’ living quarters, mission operations, and mental resistance.



Holland left the Ivy Division with the understanding that the 4th Inf. Div. continues to showcase the multi-domain operation capabilities by ensuring the Soldiers are battle-ready, have lethal teams who accomplish the mission, and by investing in the people while taking care of all equipment.



-30-