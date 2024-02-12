Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FORSCOM CSM Holland visits the Ivy Division [Image 1 of 4]

    FORSCOM CSM Holland visits the Ivy Division

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne  

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland of the U.S. Army Forces Command does barbell cleans during physical training at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 12, 2024. The PT consisted of kettlebell swings, burpees, sled drags, sprints, kettlebell carries and barbell cleans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 19:26
    Photo ID: 8240576
    VIRIN: 240212-A-CU183-2303
    Resolution: 5812x3802
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORSCOM CSM Holland visits the Ivy Division [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FORSCOM CSM Holland visits the Ivy Division
    FORSCOM CSM Holland visits the Ivy Division
    FORSCOM CSM Holland visits the Ivy Division
    FORSCOM CSM Holland visits the Ivy Division

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FORSCOM CSM Holland visits the Ivy Division

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM, Ivy People, Ivy teams, stay ready, Steadfast and Loyal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT