FORSCOM CSM Holland visits the Ivy Division

Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland of the U.S. Army Forces Command does barbell cleans during physical training at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 12, 2024. The PT consisted of kettlebell swings, burpees, sled drags, sprints, kettlebell carries and barbell cleans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

