Leadership from the 15th Wing and the 647th Air Base Group brief staff delegation members about the Air Force’s readiness requirements and mission projection capabilities during a base visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 12, 2024. The team explained the importance of the Air Force’s flightline capabilities and the essential part it plays enabling force projection and air mobility missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 20:32 Photo ID: 8239206 VIRIN: 240213-F-JA727-1133 Resolution: 6031x4013 Size: 8.58 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STAFFDEL members familiarized with Joint Base operations [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.