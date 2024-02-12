STAFFDEL members familiarized with Joint Base operations

Team Hickam briefs staff delegation members about the Air Force’s readiness requirements and mission projection capabilities during a base visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 12, 2024. The team informed members of the importance of the wing’s ongoing operations within the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility, and its plans to positively posture for future missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

