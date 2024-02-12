STAFFDEL members familiarized with Joint Base operations

Lt. Col. Jonathan Polston, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, briefs staff delegation members about the Air Force’s readiness requirements and mission projection capabilities during a base visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 12, 2024. Polston spoke to members about the operational infrastructure throughout the wing and how that enables air mobility, readiness and force projection in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|02.12.2024
|02.13.2024 20:32
|8239203
|240212-F-JA727-1110
|5179x3170
|8.11 MB
|JBPHH, HI, US
|3
|0
