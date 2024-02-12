STAFFDEL members familiarized with Joint Base operations

Staff delegation members tour a F-22 Raptor assigned to the 154th Wing at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The members were familiarized with the wing’s role and ability to enable, employ and project combat power across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
02.13.2024
02.13.2024
|8239205
|240213-F-JA727-1123
|6048x4024
|9 MB
JBPHH, HI, US
|5
|0
